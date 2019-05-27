More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Church

Perpetual vows and ordination in the oncology ward

May 27, 2019

From Warsaw: Newly ordained Father Michał Łos got a special dispensation from the pope. Let's pray for him!

The Polish Province of the Sons of Divine Providence (or the Orionine Fathers) has published a very moving post on its Facebook page. In the pictures we see a young cleric in an oncology ward, making his religious vows before his superior.

Thanks to a special dispensation obtained from Pope Francis, Michał Łos FDP was ordained a priest on May 24.

 

As the video says: Let’s remember him in our prayers!

Tags:
IllnessPriesthood
