Pray this Psalm for strength during difficult times

There are occasions in life when our strength is severely tested. During those times we can be tempted to throw up our hands and give up.

The good news is that God is always there by our side, ready to give us an extra dose of strength to persevere during a difficult period in our lives.

During such a moment it’s appropriate to open up the Book of Psalms and find comfort in God’s Word.

The Psalms are expressions of an individual who often feels like the world is out to get him. Yet, he is able to call out to God and remain steadfast in hope.

Below is Psalm 46, which remains a fitting Psalm to pray during our most difficult hours.

God is our refuge and strength,

a very present help in trouble.

Therefore we will not fear though the earth should change,

though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea;

though its waters roar and foam,

though the mountains tremble with its tumult. There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God,

the holy habitation of the Most High.

God is in the midst of her, she shall not be moved;

God will help her right early.

The nations rage, the kingdoms totter;

he utters his voice, the earth melts.

The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our refuge. Come, behold the works of the Lord,

how he has wrought desolations in the earth.

He makes wars cease to the end of the earth;

he breaks the bow, and shatters the spear,he burns the chariots with fire!

“Be still, and know that I am God.

I am exalted among the nations,

I am exalted in the earth!”

The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our refuge.

