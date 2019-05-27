More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

St. Jeanne Jugan has the best advice for getting through the crazy

LITTLE SISTER OF THE POOR
Jeffrey Bruno | Aleteia
Share
Print
Meg Hunter-Kilmer | May 27, 2019

There's always a temptation to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We have to resist it

St. Jeanne Jugan, the foundress of the Little Sisters of the Poor, was a deeply prayerful woman, but also remarkably practical. Though her Sisters spent hours in prayer each day to fuel them for their demanding work providing medical care for the poor, St. Jeanne knew that they would not always be able to step away from the patients in their charge to bring their anxious or breaking hearts before the Lord.

When speaking with an overwhelmed novice she made this clear:

When your patience and strength run out and you feel alone and helpless, Jesus is waiting for you in the chapel. Say to him, ‘Jesus, you know exactly what is going on. You are all I have, and you know all things. Come to my help.’ And then go, and don’t worry about how you are going to manage. That you have told God about it is enough. He has a good memory.

Read more:
Exclusive photos: The Little Sisters of the Poor celebrate 150 years in America

It’s a beautiful thing, when life begins to seem impossible, to spend hours before the Lord, begging him to hold you, to help you sort through your feelings and your options. It’s also something of a luxury. More often than not, when we feel entirely overwhelmed, there doesn’t seem to be time to stop and pray.

And while Christians starve without regular time in prayer, extended time in silence before the Blessed Sacrament isn’t the only way to pray. Maybe we can schedule a weekly holy hour, but when the car’s overheating or the baby spikes a fever or angry texts start pouring in, or the ambulance is on its way, there just isn’t time. We don’t have an hour to be still before the Lord.

So since we can’t pray in the ideal way, we don’t pray. We let the perfect be the enemy of the good, figuring it’s better to be frantically present to life’s difficulties than to escape into a chapel.

This is one reason, of course, that it’s so important to commit to daily prayer: to strengthen us for such times. But in the moment of crisis, it does no good to long for that time of peaceful recollection. Instead, we need to follow St. Jeanne Jugan’s advice: take 30 seconds to beg Jesus for help, then stand up, and carry on. Clean the paint spilled all over the carpet, call the insurance agent, meet with the concerned teacher, listen to the radiologist.

But take those 30 seconds first. Take a moment, when life explodes in your face, to remember that you are seen and known and held and loved by the God who holds galaxies in the palms of his hands. He can handle your speeding ticket and your bankruptcy and your layoff and your wife’s affair. He can carry you.

Later, when things have settled and you’ve got a moment’s peace, you can finally give him your undivided attention, searching the Scriptures for comfort and guidance or just resting in his presence and asking him to fill you with his wisdom and strength.

But when you, like St. Jeanne Jugan’s young novice, feel alone and helpless and there isn’t the time to indulge those feelings, take just a moment to entrust your heart to the Lord, and then be about your business. It’s good advice for a novice in a very active religious community and it’s good advice for us.

Read more:
Padre Pio says God is “obliged” to answer this type of prayer

 

Tags:
PrayerSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW