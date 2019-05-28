12 baby boys’ names that pair well with “Mary”

If you’ve been blessed with a baby boy and you’re looking for that special middle name that will honor your faith and offer your child a great patron saint, look no further than the Blessed Mother herself. While it is perhaps more popular in Europe for Catholic boys to be given “Mary” as a middle name (girls are often given the middle name Joseph or Pierre), it is nonetheless a beautiful nod to our heavenly mother to name your son after her, especially for any baby born in May, the month the Church traditionally honors Mary.

As with any middle name, some don’t pair well with first names, so we’ve come up with a list of inspirational holy men whose names happen to fit perfectly with “Mary”, creating an ideal name for your little bundle. Of course, this list could be pretty exhaustive, so if you have any favorite pairings that aren’t mentioned here, please share with us in the comments!

