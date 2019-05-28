Christian businessmen launch a call to seek “the heart of Europe”

More from Aleteia

Aleteia | May 28, 2019

Ten European associations of businessmen and Christian leaders addresses European political leaders and future MEPs with an unpublished letter.

“Europe has overall delivered on its aim to ensure peace and economic development since 1945. The dignity of the person and subsidiarity are – since the beginning – at the heart of the European project.” In a yet to be published letter, which Aleteia has been granted exclusive permission to distribute, a dozen European associations of Christian businessmen have signed a common appeal addressed to European political leaders and European parliamentarians encouraging them to keep on working in this direction.

“If not,” they warn, “Europe will be squeezed between global champions and national egotistical behavior, increasing social and economic gaps between people, groups, regions and nations.”

Letter to European Politicians and Future MEPs

A call to seek for the heart of Europe

UNIAPAC Europe 13 January 2019

Europe has overall delivered on its aim to ensure peace and economic development since 1945. The dignity of the person and subsidiarity are – since the beginning – at the heart of the European project.

As European business leaders, we call upon European politicians and future European parliamentarians to continue doing so. If not, Europe will be squeezed between global champions and national egotistical behaviour, increasing social and economic gaps between people, groups, regions and nations.

For this purpose, we would like that the bases of future European program be the followings:

  1. The person: In the first place, we want to recall the dignity of the human being and its fundamental freedom. Only a Europe based on this anthropological and philosophical basis will be sustainable.
  2. The family: As such, secondly, we call for support of the family as the smallest unit of our societies and for full inclusion of our youth into their society. The family is the foundation of our common future in Europe.
  3. Society: Thirdly, we want to reiterate the need for the participation of all citizens in the construction of a new model of an inclusive European common good and implementing both subsidiarity and genuine European solidarity. To this end, candidates for the next European elections should express and detail their efforts for a coherent, sustainable, readable and clear European project.
  4. A democratic debate is essential in our Western representative democracies in order to determine European future alliances and programs.
  5. Economy: Fourth, we want to reaffirm our determination, as European business leaders, to contribute to sustainable economic and social development. We think that capitalism regulated by democratic decision-making mechanisms that strive for equilibrium of different societal interests is the good frame for all business to thrive and prosper. We are fully committed to collaborate with all actors of society as called for by Pope Francis in Laudato Si. To this end, we want point out our wishes that responsibility takes precedence over assistance, that unity prevails over divisions and that cooperation takes precedence over competition between Europeans, in order to put Europe in a position to assume its global role and interests.
  6. Reducing world inequalities: Finally, we are not forgetting Europe’s historic responsibilities for other parts of the world, especially the developing countries, and want Europe to be committed to serving human, economic, environmental and social progress and development in all parts of the world. We ask for policies of true exchange with these countries helped by trade and cooperation agreements, and where necessary developmental support. Under these circumstances, Europe will be able to integrate those refugees or migrants who need to settle permanently in Europe, providing them conditions worthy of their humanity and skills.

Our commitment: We are committed, as Christian business leaders, to live our values within the framework of Europe and to contribute to building a peaceful, prosperous and strong Europe together in the bright light of our Christian common roots and for the common good of the whole humanity.

Laurent BATAILLE, President, Uniapac, Europe.

Claude VERSTRAETE, President, ADIC, Belgium.

Philippe ROYER, President, Les EDC, France.

Ulrich HEMEL, President, BKU, Germany.

Jozsef TOTH, VP, ERME, Hungary.

Botond SZALMA, President, KERME, Hungary.

Riccardo GHIDELLA, President, UCID, Italy.

Joe HATEM, President, EDC, Lebanon.

Ireneusz MARCZYK, President, PSChP, Poland.

Joao Pedro TAVARES, President, ACEGE, Portugal.

Jozef  VANCO, Maria VANCO, President, VENITE, Slovakia.

Dr. Drago RUDEL, President, ZKPS, Slovenia.

Luis de LARRAMENDI, President, ASE, Spain.

