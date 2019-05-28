More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Culture

For kids: What was life like for medieval monks?

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | May 28, 2019

English Heritage's educational video series engages children in discussion.

For years, the popular Youtube channel English Heritage has treated their half a million subscribers to a range of video series which educate about the cultural and historical practices of the English people in the days of yore. Their topics cover everything from societal structure and architectural styles to the folklore and elements of warfare.

In 2017 they started a new video series called “What Was Life Like.” These videos take children, usually a boy and a girl, and bring them to historical sites where they are met by an actor dressed in historically accurate garb. The actor engages the children in conversation, often giving insightful answers to the kids’ questions.

In March, they released the above video, in which Emily and Sam traveled to Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire, to meet Abbot Aelred, a Cistercian Monk who was in charge of the abbey in its heyday in the 12th century, and today is remembered as Saint Aelred of Rievaulx.

“When sleep is sweetest we rise at the bidding of a bell. There is no moment for idleness or self indulgence. Everywhere peace, everywhere serenity and a marvelous freedom from the tumult of the world,” St. Aelred says to open the video.

St. Aelred captures the kids’ imaginations by dressing them in robes and hoods and then has a very genial conversation with the children, who ask all sorts of questions. St. Aelred explains his name in relation to the medieval world, even giving them a little bit of his familial history.

When asked what the purpose of a monk is, he explains: “When you become a monk, you leave the world behind — with all its riches, possessions, and family — and instead you come to an abbey and you devote your life to the glory of God.”

When asked what monks eat for breakfast, he explained the monks only had one meal a day around lunch time. He described the meal and then took the kids aside and prepared it with them. From the looks on their faces, it was not as tasty as the foods they were accustomed to.

Emily and Sam were both perplexed when they were told that there was a period of each day where the monks had to remain silent. St. Aelred explained that the monks had developed a rudimentary sign language, which the kids were able to pick up rather easily and to their great amusement.

The “What Was Life Like” series currently includes 10 episodes, which take children all over the English countryside to learn about things like cooking in a Tudor household, living as a Roman legionary, the responsibilities of stuarts, and much more. Visit their Youtube channel to see the whole series.

Tags:
Catholic historyEnglandHistorySaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW