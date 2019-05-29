French Senate votes to rebuild Notre Dame exactly as it was

The French Senate voted to ensure that Notre-Dame de Paris be rebuilt to look just as it did before the April 15 fire that destroyed its roof and spire.

The Senate bill, passed on May 27, would require that the cathedral be restored to its “last known visual state.” The bill also stipulates that restoration must “recreate Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s spire, and that any use of new materials will need to be justified,” reported Dezeen.com.

After the fire broke out last month, French President Emmanuel Macron promised that the cathedral would be rebuilt “even more beautifully,” and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced an international competition to design a new spire, telling reporters:

“As is often the case in the evolution of heritage, we should endow Notre-Dame with a new spire.”

The legislation, which still must be reconciled with the bill passed the French National Assembly, also removed language in the lower house’s bill which would have allowed the government to override planning and historic preservation regulations.

Since the French government opened its competition, playful reimaginings of Notre Dame have gone viral on social media, as pictured below.

This new design for Notre Dame could eliminate a lot of parking hassles, PLUS it would be the most spectacular parking garage in the world! pic.twitter.com/RKqpdPzUNj — 92.9 Peak FM (@peakfm929) May 16, 2019

A rooftop pool is among the design proposals put forward for the fire-damaged Notre Dame. Do you think it should be rebuilt in traditional or modern style? https://t.co/bLuzanHu2T — French Property News (@FrenchPropNews) May 20, 2019

Notre Dame envisioned as net-zero building with greenhouse https://t.co/PkwSZLhlRi — DREAMER (@dreamerafrica) May 24, 2019

Sebastian Errazuriz has designed a launchpad for Notre-Dame. https://t.co/T2a5kvSdN3 — Dezeen (@dezeen) May 23, 2019

