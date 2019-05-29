French Senate votes to rebuild Notre Dame exactly as it was

The legislation would eliminate the possibility of President Macron’s proposal for “an inventive reconstruction of the cathedral.”
The Senate bill, passed on May 27, would require that the cathedral be restored to its “last known visual state.” The bill also stipulates that restoration must “recreate Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s spire, and that any use of new materials will need to be justified,” reported Dezeen.com.
After the fire broke out last month, French President Emmanuel Macron promised that the cathedral would be rebuilt “even more beautifully,” and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced an international competition to design a new spire, telling reporters:
“As is often the case in the evolution of heritage, we should endow Notre-Dame with a new spire.”
The legislation, which still must be reconciled with the bill passed the French National Assembly, also removed language in the lower house’s bill which would have allowed the government to override planning and historic preservation regulations.
Since the French government opened its competition, playful reimaginings of Notre Dame have gone viral on social media, as pictured below.
https://twitter.com/SpecifierMagCSI/status/1131927859952574464
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?