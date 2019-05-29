Make time your ally to avoid anxiety, says pope

Francis begins a new series of reflections on Acts of the Apostles
He said:
The protagonists of the Acts are truly a lively and effective “couple”: the Word and the Spirit.
The pope also offered an insight on how to avoid anxiety. The key, he said, is learning to trust in God’s timing.
He reminded how Jesus told the apostles that it is not for us to know the days and hours of the Father. “There is no need to fight to earn or deserve the gift of God. All is given freely and in its own time.”
The Risen One invites His followers not to live the present with anxiety, but to make an alliance with time, to know how to await the unravelling of a sacred history that has not been interrupted but that is advancing, to know how to wait for the “steps” of God, Lord of time and space.
