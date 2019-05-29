Make time your ally to avoid anxiety, says pope

Pope Francis has begun a new general audience series for his Wednesday meetings with the public. For the next several weeks, he will be offering reflections on the Acts of the Apostles.

He said:

The protagonists of the Acts are truly a lively and effective “couple”: the Word and the Spirit.

The pope also offered an insight on how to avoid anxiety. The key, he said, is learning to trust in God’s timing.

He reminded how Jesus told the apostles that it is not for us to know the days and hours of the Father. “There is no need to fight to earn or deserve the gift of God. All is given freely and in its own time.”