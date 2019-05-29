More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Where did Jesus’ ascension into Heaven take place?

ASCENSION OF CHRIST
Benvenuto Tisi | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 29, 2019

According to tradition, Jesus rose up to Heaven from this mountain.

All of the events in Jesus’ life occurred in specific locations in the Holy Land. For many of the events we know exactly where they occurred, while for others we only have local oral traditions.

In the case of Jesus’ ascension into Heaven, the Bible mentions the name of the mountain where the apostles witnessed the miraculous event.

St. Luke narrates in the Acts of the Apostles how Jesus’ disciples gathered together and asked him a question. After Jesus’ final words were spoken, “as they were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him out of their sight” (Acts 1:9).

Shortly thereafter St. Luke mentions, “they returned to Jerusalem from the mount called Olivet, which is near Jerusalem, a sabbath day’s journey away” (Acts 1:12). This is the same “Mount of Olives” where Jesus experienced his “agony in the garden” before being arrested and taken into custody.

Read more:
What’s the difference between the Mount of Olives and the Garden of Gethsemane?

According to The Golden Legend, a medieval manuscript that contains various traditions, the mountain possessed some remarkable symbolism.

On the first point, note that he rose to heaven from the Mount of Olives, out toward Bethany. This mountain, following another translation, was also called the Mount of Three Lights, because from the west the light from the Temple fell upon it by night, for a fire burned continually on the altar; in the morning it caught the sun’s rays from the east before they reached the city; and the hill’s olive trees produced a plentiful supply of oil, which feeds light.

Furthermore, local traditions even claim to know the exact spot where Jesus ascended.

Regarding the place from which Christ ascended, Sulpicius, bishop of Jerusalem, says, and the Gloss also says, that when a church was built there later on, the spot where Christ had stood could never be covered with pavement; and more than that, the marble slabs placed there burst upwards into the faces of those who were laying them. He also says that footmarks in the dust there prove that the Lord had stood on that spot: the footprints are discernible and the ground still retains the depressions his feet had left.

Regardless of the veracity of this last story, it does drive home the point that Jesus was truly on this earth and his presence remains with us, even after the ascension. For Catholics, we truly believe that his presence is within the consecrated host at Mass, fulfilling the words of Jesus that, “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:18).

Read more:
The name of the stand used in Eucharistic adoration reminds us what is happening
Read more:
How to read the Bible when you don’t know where to start
Tags:
BibleJesus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW