8 Scripture quotes to take with you on vacation

Taking time off to go on vacation can sometimes feel like more work than it’s worth — by the time we do al the planning, pack everybody’s bags, get the pets squared away, and make sure everything at home is closed up properly. But when we do finally step out of our day-to-day routines we open ourselves up to lots of new experiences, and we strengthen our relationships with those we love most.

Traveling, however, is never without stressors. To make it as restorative and enjoyable as possible, a little spiritual preparation goes a long way. By taking inspiration from Scripture, we can find answers to our doubts, fears, and the potential hiccups that might cross our path. And although we’re away from home, the Bible proves to be the ultimate compass, guiding us to our true north and ultimate resting source of rest: God our Father.