Does the Holy Spirit’s presence affect our everyday life?

While we profess our belief in the Trinitarian God in the Creed, does our belief affect how we think, talk, and act?

This is the question St. Josemaria Escriva asks in his homily on the Holy Spirit titled, “The Great Unknown.”

He writes,

When we recite the Creed … do those words penetrate to the depths of our own heart? Or do they remain only on our lips? The divine message of victory, the joy and the peace of Pentecost, should be the unshakable foundation for every Christian’s way of thinking and acting and living.

In professing our belief in the Holy Spirit, we should let that same Spirit guide our daily actions, for any good we do can only be done effectively with his inspiration.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church explains,

The moral life of Christians is sustained by the gifts of the Holy Spirit. These are permanent dispositions which make man docile in following the promptings of the Holy Spirit (CCC 1830).

By allowing the Holy Spirit to guide our everyday actions, we are responding to the love God is already pouring out to us. God does not desire “slaves” who act mindlessly in the world according to a list of arbitrary rules, but “children” who respond generously to all that the Father has given.

Looking at our lives, let us consider how the Holy Spirit is present and in what ways we can open our hearts to his inspiration, practicing what we preach.