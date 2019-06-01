More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Does the Holy Spirit's presence affect our everyday life?
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Does the Holy Spirit’s presence affect our everyday life?

Philip Kosloski | Jun 01, 2019

Continuing the 10-Day Devotion to the Holy Spirit, we look at how the Holy Spirit guides us on a daily basis.

While we profess our belief in the Trinitarian God in the Creed, does our belief affect how we think, talk, and act?

This is the question St. Josemaria Escriva asks in his homily on the Holy Spirit titled, “The Great Unknown.”

He writes,

When we recite the Creed … do those words penetrate to the depths of our own heart? Or do they remain only on our lips? The divine message of victory, the joy and the peace of Pentecost, should be the unshakable foundation for every Christian’s way of thinking and acting and living.

In professing our belief in the Holy Spirit, we should let that same Spirit guide our daily actions, for any good we do can only be done effectively with his inspiration.

Read more:
What comes first? Conversion or salvation? See Cantalamessa’s surprising answer

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church explains,

The moral life of Christians is sustained by the gifts of the Holy Spirit. These are permanent dispositions which make man docile in following the promptings of the Holy Spirit (CCC 1830).

By allowing the Holy Spirit to guide our everyday actions, we are responding to the love God is already pouring out to us. God does not desire “slaves” who act mindlessly in the world according to a list of arbitrary rules, but “children” who respond generously to all that the Father has given.

Looking at our lives, let us consider how the Holy Spirit is present and in what ways we can open our hearts to his inspiration, practicing what we preach.

Read more:
Start now! Prepare for Pentecost with this 10-Day Devotion used by St. Josemaria Escriva
Read more:
Pray a novena to the Holy Spirit and kindle a fire within
