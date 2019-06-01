More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

Have guests arrived? Take a page from Abraham and Sarah on how to be a good host

DINNER PARTY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 01, 2019

The Book of Genesis can offer plenty of inspiration the next time someone crosses your threshold.

Today we often bemoan how basic manners seem to have fallen by the wayside. It’s challenging to even throw a party these days because no one RSVPs. And forget about thank-you notes. Yes, these are signs of the times, but we can find some guidance and inspiration in the Word of God, which is alive and present and can speak to our modern day challenges. Scripture provides plenty of reminders of how important good manners are and why we must continue to insist upon them even if they seem old fashioned.

One example is how we ought to welcome friends and family into our homes — an act otherwise known as hospitality. Despite what we see on Pinterest and Instagram, being hospitable isn’t about what we serve or don’t serve, or how fancy or formal we are. It’s first an foremost about our attitude towards our guests.

If we look at the efforts made by Abraham and Sarah in Genesis, Chapter 18, we find some valuable tips on how to approach those who enter our home. The chapter tells of Abraham’s reaction to finding three strangers at his dwelling. He doesn’t look upon them with suspicion, but greets them with respect:

“Sir, if it please you, do not go on past your servant. Let some water be brought, that you may bathe your feet, and then rest under the tree. Now that you have come to your servant, let me bring you a little food, that you may refresh yourselves; and afterward you may go on your way.” Genesis 18: 3-5

The visitors’ response to Abraham is “do as you have said,” which to our modern ears could be seen as a little curt, but Abraham doesn’t seem offended. Instead, he runs to his wife Sarah and gives her instructions to make bread; then he selects a “choice calf” to feed his guests.

The beauty of this story is that Abraham and Sarah didn’t question the importance of offering comfort and sustenance to their guests — three total strangers. No doubt they were busy, with a lot to do that day. But hospitality for the ancient peoples of the Middle East was considered a mitzvah, a commandment from God. If a stranger was in need of food or drink, or a place to rest or sleep, it was a sacred duty to see to those needs. Never mind your to-do list, there were people in your midst who needed to be welcomed and cared for.

What can Abraham and Sarah teach us today? For one thing, that hospitality isn’t about throwing parties with impressive cocktails, but treating anyone who comes into our home with respect. Today, when so many people are busy and lonely, anxious and depressed, something as simple as a warm welcome can be a life-changing balm. And Abraham and Sarah can also teach us that hospitality changes us. Not only does it teach us to set aside our own needs for someone else, but shows us that we never know what God wants to do for us through others. In Abraham’s and Sarah’s case, their three guests told them of a great promise: that the following year, the old couple would finally have a child. And so they did.

So even if we’re exhausted after work and there’s a knock on the door, we should remember the example of Abraham and Sarah and do our best to be grateful for visitors, remembering it is an opportunity to serve them, and in doing so, serving God Himself.

Read more:
Why I’m teaching my young son good old-fashioned chivalry
Read more:
Why teaching your kids manners is more important than ever

 

 

Tags:
Relationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW