More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Art & Travel

This amazing young artist sees Christ in each portrait she paints

AMBER KNORR; SACRED ART
Courtesy of Amber Knorr
Share
Print
Carissa Pluta | Jun 01, 2019

Amber Knorr is a gifted sacred artist whose work "makes visible the invisible."

Click here to launch the slideshow

Art, in particular sacred art, lifts the viewer’s mind and heart toward heaven. It inspires and invites others into contemplation. Yet our churches and the homes of the faithful often lack contemporary sacred art.

However, one young woman seeks to use beauty to lead people closer to Christ and deeper in prayer through her gift.

Amber Knorr is a sacred artist who, inspired by her studies of Theology and Catechetics at Franciscan University, wants to “put people not only in touch but in communion, in intimacy with Jesus Christ,” as it says in John Paul II’s Apostolic Exhortation Catechesi Tradendae.

Launch the slideshow

“It’s amazing to me that beautiful paintings, marble statues, and colored glass can awaken a desire for heaven,” Knorr says. “I want my art to be sacramental in the sense that it makes visible the invisible. It’s my hope that my artwork would reflect the One who is the source of all beauty and move the viewer in the direction of God.”

After graduating in 2017, Knorr attended the Sacred Art School in Florence, Italy; this figurative art school has a particular focus on St. Pope John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body” which has fostered a special love for painting portraits.

Amber Knorr primarily creates murals in sanctuary spaces and paintings on canvas to be placed in side altars and various other church locations. But she also accept privates commissions both religious and secular.

“Even non-religious portraits are an opportunity to encounter Christ, because as I paint each new face, I try to see the face of Christ hidden in each person.”

For more of Amber and her beautiful art, visit her at her website or follow her on Instagram.

 

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW