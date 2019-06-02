A relationship with the Holy Spirit is as simple as this one word

If he's the Great Unknown in your life, try some of these ideas to get on friendlier terms.
In fact in 2008, writing to youth, Benedict XVI observed that there are many Christians for whom the Holy Spirit remains the “great unknown.”
The German pope suggested that we could remedy this by recognizing the “true identity of the Spirit by listening to God’s word in the revelation of the Bible.”
And we can “learn about his continuous and active presence in the life of the Church, in particular rediscovering that the Holy Spirit is the ‘soul,’ the life-giving breath of the Christian life, thanks to the Christian sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and the Eucharist.”
St. Josemaria Escriva has a homily devoted to the Spirit titled, precisely, The Great Unknown.
He notes that while we might not notice God acting, faith reminds us that indeed he is.
“He has created us and maintains us in existence, and he leads all creation by his grace toward the glorious freedom of the children of God.”
Therefore, St. Josemaria reflects, the attitude we need toward the Spirit can be summarized in just one word: docility.
Christian tradition has summarized the attitude that we should adopt toward the Holy Spirit in just one idea: docility.
For St. Josemaria, docility means becoming aware of the Spirit’s work, and in particular, he puts on the alert for his gifts, his inspirations, and the affections and decisions he provokes.
This means that we should be aware of the work of the Holy Spirit all around us and that in our own selves we should recognize the gifts he distributes, the movements and institutions he inspires, the affections and decisions he provokes in our hearts.
The Holy Spirit carries out in the world the works of God. He is, as we read in a liturgical hymn, the giver of grace, the light of our hearts, the soul’s guest, our rest in work, our consolation in sorrow.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?