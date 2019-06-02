More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Church

A relationship with the Holy Spirit is as simple as this one word

CONFORMATION
TATJANA SPLICHAL | DRUŽINA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 02, 2019

If he's the Great Unknown in your life, try some of these ideas to get on friendlier terms.

The action of the Holy Spirit can pass unnoticed, and it can be harder to form a relationship with this Person of the Trinity than with the other two.

In fact in 2008, writing to youth, Benedict XVI observed that there are many Christians for whom the Holy Spirit remains the “great unknown.”

The German pope suggested that we could remedy this by recognizing the “true identity of the Spirit by listening to God’s word in the revelation of the Bible.”

And we can “learn about his continuous and active presence in the life of the Church, in particular rediscovering that the Holy Spirit is the ‘soul,’ the life-giving breath of the Christian life, thanks to the Christian sacraments of initiation — baptism, confirmation and the Eucharist.”

Read more:
Just 2 min a day with the Gospels, and your life will change, says Francis

St. Josemaria Escriva has a homily devoted to the Spirit titled, precisely, The Great Unknown.

He notes that while we might not notice God acting, faith reminds us that indeed he is.

“He has created us and maintains us in existence, and he leads all creation by his grace toward the glorious freedom of the children of God.”

Therefore, St. Josemaria reflects, the attitude we need toward the Spirit can be summarized in just one word: docility.

Christian tradition has summarized the attitude that we should adopt toward the Holy Spirit in just one idea: docility.

For St. Josemaria, docility means becoming aware of the Spirit’s work, and in particular, he puts on the alert for his gifts, his inspirations, and the affections and decisions he provokes.

This means that we should be aware of the work of the Holy Spirit all around us and that in our own selves we should recognize the gifts he distributes, the movements and institutions he inspires, the affections and decisions he provokes in our hearts.

The Holy Spirit carries out in the world the works of God. He is, as we read in a liturgical hymn, the giver of grace, the light of our hearts, the soul’s guest, our rest in work, our consolation in sorrow.

Read more:
Start now! Prepare for Pentecost with this 10-Day Devotion used by St. Josemaria Escriva
Tags:
Holy Spirit
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW