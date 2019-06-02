An interactive map for your upcoming Pentecost Vigil

Fr. Dave Pivonka, who was just selected to be the seventh president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, reflects:

After destroying death with the glory of new life, Jesus tells his disciples to wait for the coming of the Holy Spirit, the one who stirs the sparks of Resurrection into the flames of Pentecost. Whether you’re hosting a public gathering at your Church, or planning to keep vigil with your family at home, our prayer is the same: COME HOLY SPIRIT!

What is the Pentecost Vigil initiative?

Fr. Pivonka is excited to be offering this initiative this year once again, and will be holding a Vigil at the University as a part of Franciscan University’s Power and Purpose conference:

“The invitation is simple,” says Father Pivonka. “Share how and where you will commit to prayer this Pentecost. Over the years I have heard so many wonderful stories about how God has blessed the Pentecost Vigil gatherings, and I continue to be excited about what he will do again this year.”

How can I host a Pentecost Vigil? Is it just for parishes or can I do it from home?

Andrea Thomas of The Vigil Project says, “This invitation and experience is extended to everyone! This invitation has always been there from the Church. We are merely putting a blow horn to the Church’s existing invitation via modern technology and providing the resources to make it a no-brainer. Whether you’re at home with your husband or wife, have a roomful of friends from your Bible study, or have a church full of parishioners praying together, Jesus tells us, ‘Where two or more are gathered, there am I in your midst (Mt 18:20).’ All are welcome!”

What do we do?

Register at www.TheVigilProject.com. “Once you register, your flame will appear on the interactive map of the globe showing your commitment to praying with the universal Church. You’ll also see the flames of the many other groups around the world who have registered and will be praying for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the eve of Pentecost with you. It takes less than 60 seconds to register!” says Eric Dooley of Catholify.

In addition to the map, what other resources are available to help participants enter into the Pentecost Vigil?

“The map is a wonderful way to see that we’re part of a worldwide praying community, but we also want to offer specific resources for prayer. To that end, we have a guide booklet that will help you plan your prayer time, a video filmed in the Upper Room from The Wild Goose and Fr. Dave, inspiring original music from The Vigil Project, Spotify music playlists, and more. All of this is free of charge and intended to help the Church pray together,” says Andrea.

Is this just for the United States or open to all countries?

Andrea reiterates, “Everyone is welcome! One of the most beautiful and exciting aspects of seeing a physical map of everyone who has registered for the Pentecost Vigil on website, is that we can see visually what we know exists in the universal nature of the Catholic Church. We pray as one. We worship as one. We unite as one voice to call upon the Holy Spirit on this beautiful and powerful feast.”

Fr. Dave Pivonka and the Ministry of The Wild Goose, The Vigil Project, and Catholify invite you to watch and pray with the Universal Church this Pentecost.

Register at: www.TheVigilProject.com