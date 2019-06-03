More from Aleteia

There are miracles around us if we have the eyes to see

ADORATION,24 HOURS FOR THE LORD,POPE FRANCIS,LENT
Jeffrey Bruno
Philip Kosloski | Jun 03, 2019

The Holy Spirit remains active and continues to perform remarkable wonders.

In the Acts of the Apostles, the disciples of Jesus are able to perform amazing miracles with the power of the Holy Spirit. Does that still happen? Sometimes when we look at the world around us, we are tempted to think that the Holy Spirit is no longer here.

St. Josemaria Escriva in a homily titled “The Great Unknown” reflects on that question,

But what if people should ask, ‘Where is the Holy Spirit now? We can talk of his presence when the miracles took place, when the dead were raised and the lepers were healed. But how are we to know that he is truly present now?’

He responds by writing,

If we had a strong faith, a living faith, if we were bold in making Christ known to others, we would see with our own eyes miracles such as those that took place in the time of the apostles. Today, too, the blind who have lost the ability to look up to heaven and contemplate the wonderful works of God recover their sight. The lame and the crippled who have been bound by their passions, and whose hearts have forgotten love recover their freedom. The deaf who did not want to know God are given back their hearing. The dumb whose tongues were bound because they did not want to acknowledge their destroyed life come to life again.

While it’s true that we don’t hear about physical healings on a daily basis, countless spiritual miracles do in fact occur if we have the eyes to see. They may not be as striking or “exciting” as those miracles that occurred in the Acts of the Apostles, but they are certainly more enduring.

Read more:
What happens when a Lourdes miracle isn’t a healing, but is still miraculous?

Let us remember that the Holy Spirit is still with us and can make a profound impact on our own lives and the lives of those we know and love. Spiritual conversions and healings reveal to us the power and love of God and reassure us that he is there, ready to enter our heart and transform us if we would only allow it.

Read more:
Start now! Prepare for Pentecost with this 10-Day Devotion used by St. Josemaria Escriva
Read more:
Pray a novena to the Holy Spirit and kindle a fire within
