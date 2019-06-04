9 Thought-provoking quotes from popes on caring for God’s creation

In caring for God’s creation we tend to focus on things like recycling, reducing food-waste, and planting trees — and with all the bad news about the state of the natural world theses days, no one could blame us if we feel that our efforts are barely a drop in a plastic-filled ocean. Yet we should not be disheartened. As our three most recent popes remind us in their writings — including Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ — we can unite to protect God’s gift to us all, in order to ensure that future generations have an earthly home that can sustain them.