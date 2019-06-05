Pope: This Saturday, there will be a moment dedicated to peace for Holy Land

Pope Francis at the general audience announced that on Saturday, June 8, there will be moment of prayer or reflection for peace in the Holy Land.

The initiative marks the fifth anniversary of the meeting in the Vatican between the presidents of Israel and Palestine.

The meeting was called by Pope Francis during his 2014 visit to Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank, and was held with the support of Patriarch Bartholomew.

“At 13:00 hours,” Francis said Wednesday, “we are invited to dedicate a minute to peace – of prayer, for believers; of reflection, for those who do not believe – all together, for a more fraternal world. Thank you to International Catholic Action, which is promoting this initiative.”

The 2014 service was held in the Vatican Gardens, and included a Hebrew prayer, a Christian prayer, and a Muslim prayer.