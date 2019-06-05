Struggling with your place in the world? Ask the Holy Spirit for the gift of wisdom

St. Josemaria Escriva in a homily titled “ The Great Unknown ,” writes, “I would say that, among the gifts of the Holy Spirit, there is one that we all need in a special way: the gift of wisdom.”

He goes on to explain, “[Wisdom] makes us know God and rejoice in his presence, thereby placing us in a perspective from which we can judge accurately the situations and events of this life.”

Wisdom is different from knowledge, as it is not a collection of information on a particular subject, but the ability to discern that which is true, good, and beautiful. Escriva argues that wisdom helps us to find our place in the world, knowing how to sift out the bad while keeping the good.

Not that the Christian should neglect to see all that is good in humanity, to appreciate its healthy joys, or to participate in its enthusiasm and ideals. On the contrary, a true Christian will vibrate in unison with all the good he finds in the world. And he will live in the midst of it with a special concern, because of knowing, better than anyone, the depth and the richness of the human spirit. A Christian’s faith does not diminish his spirit or limit the noble impulses of his soul — rather, it makes them grow with the realization of their true and authentic meaning.

Wisdom can lead us to our true calling in life, placing us in a correct relationship with “the world.” We will be guided by the Spirit to use our gifts and talents to their greatest extent while located in the world, but not of the world. The gift of wisdom can help us understand how best to do that, clinging to the good we find in ourselves and around us.

Pray the following prayer and ask for the gift of wisdom, placing your life in the hands of the Holy Spirit, trusting that he will infuse you with the wisdom you need to be who you were meant to be.

Holy and divine Spirit! Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, your spouse, bring the fullness of your gifts into our hearts. Comforted and strengthened by you, may we live according to your will and may we die praising your infinite mercy. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.