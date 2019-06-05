More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

UN resolution puts spotlight on religion-based violence

COPTIC CHRISTIANS KILLED
RTR Truth Media | Youtube
Share
Print
Maria Lozano - ACN | Jun 05, 2019

"By implication, the protection of those suffering religion-based violence is also a recognition of religious freedom: this is an acceptance of the sociological reality of religion in society," said Mark Riedemann of Aid to the Church in Need

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution establishing August 22 as the “International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.” Poland was the main sponsor of the resolution, which gained the support of 88 nations, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), which has been helping the suffering and persecuted Christians for more than 70 years, welcomed this resolution—which passed on May 28, 2019—as a first step towards drawing greater attention to religious persecution, particularly violence committed against Christians who suffer the brunt of persecution for religious beliefs.

Mark Riedemann, Aid to the Church in Need’s Director of Public Affairs and Religious Freedom, discussed the significance of the resolution.

How can this resolution promote religious freedom and prevent religion-based violence?

So far, the international community’s response to religion-based violence and persecution in general can be categorized as too little too late. This resolution sends a clear message every August 22 that acts of religion-based violence cannot and will not be tolerated by the UN.

By implication, the protection of those suffering religion-based violence is also a recognition of religious freedom: this is an acceptance of the sociological reality of religion in society; the positive role of religion in guaranteeing plurality and furthering economic development; and, as Pope Benedict XVI has stated, the fundamental right of every individual to seek truth, to seek the transcendent, to seek God.

What are the next steps?

It is up to the governments and civil society to ensure that this symbolic action is turned into a meaningful one. The ultimate aim is to prevent acts of religious persecution in the future. This will not happen overnight as the necessary infrastructure is currently lacking.

An important consideration is the establishment of a dedicated UN platform to which, for example, representatives of the persecuted groups or NGOs working with them, could provide first-hand information about the situation on the ground.

These case studies would serve as a basis for recognizing persecution trends and help identify the perpetrators of such atrocities—to learn how they operate, how they are funded, and in so doing help develop a tailored action plan to prevent such acts in the future or prevent them from escalating to the level of mass atrocities like genocide.

A further measure to be taken is to address the present impunity for those responsible for religious persecution. For example, the unrecognized victims of the ISIS genocide should be given comprehensive legal recourse to justice.

The UN needs to work towards establishing an international tribunal addressing the issue of impunity for acts of religion-based violence by groups ranging from Boko Haram to Al-Shabaab to ISIS.

—Maria Lozano

Tags:
Religious Freedom
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW