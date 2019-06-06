She was sold for sex at the age of 8, but God healed her

It all began as a normal relationship between neighbors, but soon, life became a nightmare for Jen Spry and other children in the neighborhood. Every day, she was sold by her neighbor to other adults for sex at the house next door.

“I would be undressed, standing in a corner, just waiting for what came next,” she said.

It happened every day for two and a half years. Jen attempted suicide three times.

When it was suddenly all over, she had wounds that needed to be healed, in both body and spirit. The violence she suffered robbed her not only of her childhood, but also of the possibility of having children. She underwent numerous surgeries, and also faced a long road of psychological healing. But it was God who healed her deep within, renewed her faith in people, and gave her the strength to fight for others.

“That little seed of hope that kept me alive all of these years was that God had a plan and a purpose,” she said, “and today I live that destiny.”

Today, she helps other child victims, and also helps doctors and police officers to recognize and prevent sexual trafficking.

“There’s hope for every child, no matter what drama they’ve lived through,” Jen said. “I can say that, because I was that child.”