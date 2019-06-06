She was sold for sex at the age of 8, but God healed her

After living through a nightmare, Jen used her story to help others.
“I would be undressed, standing in a corner, just waiting for what came next,” she said.
It happened every day for two and a half years. Jen attempted suicide three times.
When it was suddenly all over, she had wounds that needed to be healed, in both body and spirit. The violence she suffered robbed her not only of her childhood, but also of the possibility of having children. She underwent numerous surgeries, and also faced a long road of psychological healing. But it was God who healed her deep within, renewed her faith in people, and gave her the strength to fight for others.
“That little seed of hope that kept me alive all of these years was that God had a plan and a purpose,” she said, “and today I live that destiny.”
Today, she helps other child victims, and also helps doctors and police officers to recognize and prevent sexual trafficking.
“There’s hope for every child, no matter what drama they’ve lived through,” Jen said. “I can say that, because I was that child.”
Discover other stories like this one!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?