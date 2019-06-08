Detroit archdiocese makes big decision to reclaim Sunday as the Lord’s Day

Family time will become more of a priority on Sundays for people in Detroit.
In a bid to make the day holy once more, Church-sponsored competitive athletic programs have been cut on Sundays at both grade school and high school levels. Families will no longer have to dash around getting their kids to various sporting practices or games and will be able to truly center their day on faith and rest.
The archdiocese will also be going one step further by offering families resources and ideas to help them honor Sunday as the Sabbath.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?