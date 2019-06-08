Detroit archdiocese makes big decision to reclaim Sunday as the Lord’s Day

We can get so caught up in our chaotic lives that each day seems to run into the next and before we know it, Sunday — the Lord’s Day — becomes a day just like any other. It doesn’t help that the world around us doesn’t stop and rest on the Sabbath — everything is open and lots of activities are planned. But the Archdiocese of Detroit is trying to re-focus the minds of the people there on what Sundays really mean by making a big change to the lives of families in its parishes: It’s ending all sporting events on Sundays

In a bid to make the day holy once more, Church-sponsored competitive athletic programs have been cut on Sundays at both grade school and high school levels. Families will no longer have to dash around getting their kids to various sporting practices or games and will be able to truly center their day on faith and rest.

The archdiocese will also be going one step further by offering families resources and ideas to help them honor Sunday as the Sabbath.



Read more: 10 Ways to enjoy a more leisurely Sunday