More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

Vatican Radio begins broadcasting the news in Latin

VATICAN RADIO ANTENNA
Filippo Monteforte | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 08, 2019

New programming meant to "breathe new life" into the official Church language.

The Vatican today launches two weekly programs in Latin. A five-minute summary of the news will be read in the official language of the Roman Catholic Church, followed by a longer program about the Latin language.

Hebdomada Papae, notitiae vaticanae latine redditae, or “The pope’s week in review: Vatican news bulletin in Latin,” will be edited by veteran Vatican Radio journalist Alessandro De Carolis.

The new programming is a collaboration with the Vatican’s Latin Letters Office, a department of the Secretariat of State where Church documents are written in or translated into Latin.

After the news bulletin, Vatican Radio Italy will broadcast an in-depth program dedicated to the rediscovery of the value and beauty of the Latin language. Anima Latina, radio colloquia de lingua ecclesiae will feature Father Waldemar Turek, director of the Latin Letters Office.

The programs will be broadcast to the world on Vatican Radio frequencies through the Italian-language audio channels, but will also be accessible through the Vatican News website. They will soon be available on the English-language audio frequencies as well.

Vatican Radio’s Editorial Director Andrea Tornielli said Hebdomada Papae aims to breathe new life into the language.

“We did not conceive it with a nostalgic look to the past, but as a challenge for the future,” he said.

Tornielli noted that Latin already “resonates daily on the frequencies of Vatican Radio, which every morning broadcasts Mass in Latin.”

 

Tags:
Church
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW