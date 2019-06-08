Vatican Radio begins broadcasting the news in Latin

New programming meant to "breathe new life" into the official Church language.
Hebdomada Papae, notitiae vaticanae latine redditae, or “The pope’s week in review: Vatican news bulletin in Latin,” will be edited by veteran Vatican Radio journalist Alessandro De Carolis.
The new programming is a collaboration with the Vatican’s Latin Letters Office, a department of the Secretariat of State where Church documents are written in or translated into Latin.
After the news bulletin, Vatican Radio Italy will broadcast an in-depth program dedicated to the rediscovery of the value and beauty of the Latin language. Anima Latina, radio colloquia de lingua ecclesiae will feature Father Waldemar Turek, director of the Latin Letters Office.
The programs will be broadcast to the world on Vatican Radio frequencies through the Italian-language audio channels, but will also be accessible through the Vatican News website. They will soon be available on the English-language audio frequencies as well.
Vatican Radio’s Editorial Director Andrea Tornielli said Hebdomada Papae aims to breathe new life into the language.
“We did not conceive it with a nostalgic look to the past, but as a challenge for the future,” he said.
Tornielli noted that Latin already “resonates daily on the frequencies of Vatican Radio, which every morning broadcasts Mass in Latin.”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?