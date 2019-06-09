More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

8 Creative ways to celebrate Pentecost as a family

CELEBRATE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Jun 09, 2019

Don't let the day go by without creating some fanfare!

Today is Pentecost, which is a major – if sometimes overlooked – celebration on the Church calendar. The word pentecost comes from the Greek and means “fiftieth.” Each year, Pentecost comes exactly 50 days after Easter, commemorating the gift of the Holy Spirit to the Church. Unlike Christmas and Easter, Pentecost doesn’t have a strong cultural tradition attached to it, so we’re on our own to think up fun ways to celebrate with the family. Never fear, because the internet is a creative place and is here to help.

Here are a few of my favorite ideas that I found (along with a few of my own) …

1
Make a fruit salad

The Holy Spirit is said to bring nine spiritual fruits – Love, Joy, Peace, Long-suffering, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness, Self-control – So what could be more natural than to celebrate by making a literal fruit salad? Each fruit represents a gift of the Holy Spirit.

2
Celebrate with birthday cake!

Pentecost is the birthday of the Church, the moment that thousands of people from diverse backgrounds converted and the Church became a global phenomenon. Making or buying a birthday cake is a delicious reminder that the Church is one year older. Each candle can represent a century in the life of the church, so twenty candles the two thousand year history of the Church. Bonus points if you explain to the children that the flames on the candles are “tongues of fire.”

3
Bake bread

Before it was a Christian holiday, Pentecost was a Jewish holiday called the Festival of Weeks, which was a harvest festival to celebrate the wheat harvest. As part of the festivities, loaves of bread were baked and offered in the Temple. Everyone loves fresh baked bread, so this is the perfect excuse to remember the original meaning of the holiday and do some baking with the family.

4
Take food to the local food pantry

Continuing with the food theme, during the Jewish Festival, the people were reminded to provide for the poor. Perhaps when you’re baking that cake or bread, make extra to take down the local food pantry or homeless shelter?

5
Decorate with the color red

Because of its connection with the tongues of fire, churches all decorate with red on Pentecost. You can do the same at home — red streamers, red napkins, red plates. It’s simple and easy but helps the kids recognize it’s a special day.

6
Do a multi-language craft project

At the first Pentecost, St. Peter began speaking in many languages as a sign of both diversity and unity. To signify this, you can cut out dove or flame shapes and write “Holy Spirit,” or some other word like “Unity,” or “Peace,” on them in many different languages.

7
Create some flame hats!

As much as my boys would love hats that are actually on fire, I’m thinking more of a construction paper project. It could look like this example from Joyful Mama’s Place, or I thought it would also be a great idea to make a bishop’s hat. Called a miter, a bishop’s hat is meant to symbolize a flame.

8
Make a mobile

A mobile with doves and flames that appear to be descending would be neat and would showcase how these gifts, symbolic of the Holy Spirit, descended upon the disciples at the first Pentecost and continues to descend on our homes.

Happy Pentecost!

Read more:
Why do priests wear red on Pentecost?
Read more:
Struggling with your place in the world? Ask the Holy Spirit for the gift of wisdom
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW