More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Faith in the Sacred Heart saved this Caribbean village from destruction

Morne Rouge
Radosław Botev | CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 10, 2019

Parishioners flocked to the local church and were miraculously spared from a volcanic eruption.

On May 8, 1902, a large volcanic eruption coming from Mount Pelée on the island of Martinique in the Caribbean decimated the village of Saint-Pierre and was making its way towards the village of Morne Rouge.

It was the feast of the Ascension and the local parishioners flocked to the Catholic church, frightened by the massive eruption. The people were strongly devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the parish priest exposed the Eucharist for adoration on the altar.

Everyone desired to make their last confession and while praying fervently for their lives, they looked up and noticed an apparition of the Sacred Heart in the eucharistic host. The Sacred Heart of Jesus was crowned with thorns and some saw his precious blood dripping from his heart. The apparition remained with the people for several hours and a large number of people witnessed the miraculous event.

The village was spared that day from the volcanic eruption and all were given the chance to reconcile with God in the sacrament of confession.

However, a few months later on August 30 another volcanic eruption occurred and many were killed in the city of Morne Rouge. The local people believe that God spared them on May 8 so that they could have extra time to make peace with God before he called them home. Instead of seeing it as a sign of God’s rage, they believed it was an act of mercy and remain committed to the Sacred Heart even after such a tragic event.

Read more:
The tsunami that receded when it was blessed with the Blessed Sacrament
Read more:
4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific explanation
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsMiracles
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW