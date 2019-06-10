Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace

If you find yourself restless at bedtime, pray this short Psalm.
When faced with such a situation, it is best to place yourself in the arms of God, who is the ultimate giver of peace. One way to do that is to pray the following Psalm. The psalmist gives thanks to God for the blessings he has been given and then places his trust in God, knowing that in God he is secure. This is one of the most essential keys to finding peace in our own lives. If we cannot trust God and his plan for our lives, we will never be truly at peace.
Answer me when I call, my saving God.
When troubles hem me in, set me free;
take pity on me, hear my prayer.
Many say, “May we see better times!
Lord, show us the light of your face!”
But you have given my heart more joy
than they have when grain and wine abound.
In peace I will lie down and fall asleep,
for you alone, Lord, make me secure. (Psalm 4:2,7-9)
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?