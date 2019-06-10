Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace

Often at the end of a long day all your cares and worries will bombard your brain, making it difficult to fall asleep in peace. Sometimes this will even lead to an inability to sleep at all, as you will not be able to dismiss your brain activity and end up drawn deeper into anxiety.

When faced with such a situation, it is best to place yourself in the arms of God, who is the ultimate giver of peace. One way to do that is to pray the following Psalm. The psalmist gives thanks to God for the blessings he has been given and then places his trust in God, knowing that in God he is secure. This is one of the most essential keys to finding peace in our own lives. If we cannot trust God and his plan for our lives, we will never be truly at peace.