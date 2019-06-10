Video series: Where did the 12 Apostles go after Pentecost?

A new video series called “ After the Upper Room ” explores the extraordinary lives of the Apostles after Pentecost.

Each episode of the new series focuses on one of the Apostles and delves into his life, faith, and influence on the world after Pentecost.

The first video in the series, released today, features the Apostle Andrew. Watch it here.

“The Apostles couldn’t be more foundational to our faith. They led such extraordinary and inspiring lives, yet there aren’t a great deal of popular resources that delve specifically into their lives. So we thought, ‘Why not do the research for you and show their influence on the world after Pentecost?’ Our hope is that this new series fires you to preach the Gospel to every creature,” said Fr. Chrysostom, the prior of the Norbertine community, which has launched the series.

This new video series is a part of the Norbertines’ Abbot’s Circle, which features videos, audio, and written content from the Norbertine confreres for lay Catholics, priests, and religious.

Vocations boom

“After the Upper Room” follows the successful launch of the Abbot’s Circle and the City of Saints web television series in the spring of 2017, detailing the work of the Norbertine priests among the people of Southern California.

In March of 2018, the Norbertine Fathers of St. Michael’s Abbey completed one of the largest capital campaigns in the history of the Catholic Church in America, securing $120 million for a new abbey to handle the influx of vocations to the abbey.

St. Michael’s Abbey currently supports 38 seminarians, with 2 others on a waiting list (awaiting space). To join the Abbot’s Circle go to www.theabbotscircle.com.

