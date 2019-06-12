More from Aleteia

News

Notre Dame to hold first Mass since fire

Zelda Caldwell | Jun 12, 2019

The Mass, which will be celebrated in a side chapel that was spared by the fire, will be broadcast on live television.

Holy Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame for the first time since a fire destroyed the Paris cathedral’s roof and spire.

The Mass will be held in a side chapel on Saturday evening with just 20 people in attendance, and will be celebrated by the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit.

All of those in attendance, including six or seven priests, the archbishop and several canons, will be required to wear hard hats.

The chapel where the Mass will be held was not damaged by the fire, and was the place where the Holy Crown of Thorns was kept, according to a report in The Local-Fr.

For those who cannot attend, the Mass will be broadcast live on French television.

The date of the Mass was chosen because it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral’s altar. Prior to the Mass, a Vespers service will be held in the square in front of the cathedral.

France
