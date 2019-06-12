Notre Dame to hold first Mass since fire

The Mass, which will be celebrated in a side chapel that was spared by the fire, will be broadcast on live television.
The Mass will be held in a side chapel on Saturday evening with just 20 people in attendance, and will be celebrated by the Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit.
All of those in attendance, including six or seven priests, the archbishop and several canons, will be required to wear hard hats.
The chapel where the Mass will be held was not damaged by the fire, and was the place where the Holy Crown of Thorns was kept, according to a report in The Local-Fr.
For those who cannot attend, the Mass will be broadcast live on French television.
The date of the Mass was chosen because it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral’s altar. Prior to the Mass, a Vespers service will be held in the square in front of the cathedral.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?