The benefit of WHO recognizing burn-out as a condition

Those suffering from occupational exhaustion can take comfort in this new definition.
It’s been difficult to pinpoint exactly what burn-out is, but recently the World Health Organization finally recognized it as a condition in its handbook ICD-11, which should make it easier to recognize and treat. Here’s how WHO defines it:
Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by three dimensions: feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and reduced professional efficacy. Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life.
What’s really beneficial about this acknowledgment is that not only are we now more informed about the debilitating effects of burn-out, we know what to look out for in our loved ones who don’t seem to be feeling any better after a relaxing weekend or vacation. It also allows those who are suffering from the condition to feel that their symptoms are validated — something that is crucial for a healthy recovery.
