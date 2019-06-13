More from Aleteia

Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

7 Inspiring quotes from Pope Francis on fatherhood

Cerith Gardiner | Jun 13, 2019

These wise words are a great reminder for every dad of his important mission.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Being a dad can be exhausting. Trying to juggle the demands of work, marriage, commitments, and being present to your children can take a toll. But it’s also an extremely rewarding vocation and as Pope Francis frequently points out, crucial for a family’s well-being. As you prepare to celebrate the wonderful fathers in your life, take a few minutes to read what our current pontiff has said about the vital mission of being a father. Many of the quotes are taken from his general audiences in 2014 and 2015. which are worth reading in their entirety, but we’ve selected a few of our favorites to share with you here for this special occasion.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
9 Gifts for new dads that honor their fatherhood
Read more:
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions

 

 

