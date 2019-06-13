Here’s when to stand, sit or kneel at a Catholic Mass

A brief guide for those unfamiliar with the many postures of the Mass.
Click here to launch the slideshow
In reality, these postures are all designed purposefully and have great symbolism. Once this is explained to an individual, the Mass makes much more sense and a visitor can easily join in without standing out from the crowd.
Below is a brief slideshow highlighting the main parts of the Mass and the postures of the congregation associated with them.
*Author’s note: For the purposes of this article I am using the General Instruction of the Roman Missal for the United States. Postures can vary by region and are not always universally practiced.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?