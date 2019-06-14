More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Art & Travel

After the Normans invaded Britain, they built these beautiful churches and cathedrals

DURHAM CATHEDRAL
Giomodica | CC BY 3.0
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | Jun 14, 2019

The invaders from France were prolific builders who left a legacy of over 7,000 beautiful churches.

Click here to launch the slideshow

At the Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy there is a Second World War inscription that puts history in perspective: “Nos a Gulielmo victi victoris patriam liberavimus,” (We who were once conquered by William have now liberated the land of the Conqueror.) British soldiers with a classical education knew a paradox when they encountered it.

The William mentioned in this inscription was the Duke of Normandy who became William I of England in 1066. This was the last conquest of England; the Normans are considered the progenitors of the dynasty now represented by Queen Elizabeth II. In the century before 1066 the Normans had been marauding Vikings (“Norsemen”) with an eye for anything lootable. They settled in northwestern France, giving their name to the land that featured so prominently in recent commemorations of the D-Day Normandy invasion.

Launch the slideshow

It was only when they made their home in this corner of France, marrying French women, that they became Christians. Having taken this step, there are few converts in history who have embarked on such a vigorous program of church building. Their architecture has stood the test of time. Their castles still look as grim and purposeful as their builders. Norman churches, however, surprise with their grace and simple spirituality. They don’t have quite the soaring other-worldliness of Gothic cathedrals, but in their more solid way, they have a grounded majesty.

The term “Romanesque” was later used to describe Norman architecture. It was a descendant of Roman style in many ways, especially the rounded arches that the Romans had perfected. The Normans could be said to have repopularized the look of the city that was the birthplace of Catholicism. The Anglo-Saxon kings who ruled England before the Normans took over were also builders who looked to Rome as well as to Celtic prototypes. On the whole they favored wooden buildings more than stone. A spurious theory suggests that Anglo-Saxon superstition included a belief that stone could be more easily haunted. Because most of their churches were built of wood, none of these are left. The Normans ensured that whatever stone constructions they found were swiftly replaced by their own efforts.

The Normans were greater travelers than the Anglo-Saxons. On their journeys – which later included the Crusades in a decisive way – they were exposed to many styles of building. In Sicily, they drove out the Muslim rulers and created a style that owed much to both Islam and Byzantium. In England, the style was less exotic and more utilitarian – on a very large scale and in huge quantities.

It is thought that around 7,000 churches were built in England over the century following 1066. Many were highly decorative. Carved stonework was a specialty, which is why those rounded Norman arches don’t look as basic as they might. With their frequent and very lively zig-zag and chevron patterns, they look positively modern. As with Gothic cathedrals, there was no shortage of color within. Walls were painted, tapestries were hung, glass was gorgeously stained and statues frequently gilded. Because Norman churches have smaller windows than their Gothic counterparts, they are sometimes described as gloomy. Even if this were true, which it generally isn’t, the gloom would have provided a better platform for the candles and gleaming altar accessories to shine from.

Norman churches are rarely a dismal experience even in their current, unadorned state. An example like St. John’s Chapel in the Tower of London is radiant in its simplicity and has more natural light than would be expected of Norman architecture. The proportions are so elegant, without trying, that it’s hard not to fall for the fallacy that these churches were puritanically pared down in their day.

Also in London is another Norman church that is much as it was in the 12th century. The Temple Church is something to stir the imagination of a conspiracy theorist. Dan Brown should have included this one in The Da Vinci Code instead of Rosslyn Chapel in Scotland. Supposedly modeled on the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, the Temple Church in London is a genuine product of the Knights Templar. There’s a lot about Norman architecture that is round, but not usually the shape of their buildings.

Charming though the smaller Norman churches are, the great glory of the age a thousand years ago was England’s cathedrals. Soon after they had conquered their new domain, the Norman rulers started building 15 cathedrals around the country. Equally surprising is that despite the turmoil of England’s revolution, civil war and reformation, 13 of the 15 cathedrals are still standing. In many cases they have been altered, extended and “Gothicized.”

Norman bishops were as keen as the military commanders to make their mark on the landscape of the new vassal state. Some had actually gotten in ahead of the Conquest. Robert de Jumièges had been Archbishop of Canterbury, still England’s premier clerical position, 20 years before his Norman countrymen invaded. Europe was in many ways a place with fewer borders and a warmer welcome for foreigners a thousand years ago than it is now.

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW