Life after sexual abuse: “God healed me”

Jen was just eight years old when the nightmare began. For two and a half years, she was sold by her neighbor to other adults for sex at the house next door. She attempted suicide three times.

It all ended suddenly, but she had physical and spiritual wounds that needed healing. She underwent numerous surgeries, and also faced a long road of psychological healing.

But it was God who healed her deep within, renewed her faith in people, and gave her the strength to fight for others. As a nurse specialized in legal medicine, today she helps other child victims, and also helps doctors and police to recognize and prevent sexual trafficking.

“That little seed of hope that kept me alive all of these years was that God had a plan and a purpose,” she said, “and today I live that destiny.”