Pray this litany to saints who were parents

The vocation to marriage and to parenthood is definitely a path to sanctity. This litany calls specifically on saints who reached heaven through their journey as parents.

(There are, of course, many more parent-saints who have been canonized. This is simply a selection.)

Christ have Mercy

Christ have mercy

Lord have mercy

Lord have mercy

Christ hear us

Christ graciously hear us

God our Father

Have mercy on us and our children

Jesus, Son of God and child of Mary

Have mercy on us and our children

Holy Spirit

Enlighten us and our children

St. Michael the Archangel

Protect our children

[Respond to each invocation with “Pray for our children”]

Mary Mother of God and our Mother

Pray for our children

Sts. Joachim and Ann, parents of Mary

Pray for our children

St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus …

St. Elizabeth and Zechariah, parents of John the Baptist …

St. Leonides, father of 7 …

St. Helena …

St. Monica …

Sts. Basil and Emelia, parents of 10 …

St. Adalbald and Rictrude whose four children became saints …

St. Wenceslas …

St. Olga …

St. Hedwig, queen and mother of 7 …

St. Elizabeth of Hungary, mother of 4 …

St. Jutta …

St. Bridget of Sweden, mother of 8 …

St. Dorothy of Montau, mother of 9 …

St. Louis IX, king of France and father of 11 …

St. Margaret of Scotland, queen and mother of 8 …

St. Frances of Rome …

St. Rita, patroness of hopeless cases …

St. Nichols of Flue, father of 10 …

St. Thomas More …

Blessed Barbe Acarie, mother of 6 …

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, mother of 5 …

St. Jane Frances de Chantal …

Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin, parents of St. Therese …

Blessed Frederick Ozanam …

St. Manuel Morales …

St. Gianna Molla …

Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world,

Spare us O Lord

Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world,

Graciously hear us O Lord

Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world,

Have mercy on us.

God our Father, we ask you to give us and our children all the graces we need at this stage of our lives. We know that you love our children more than we do. And so, we ask you, through the intercession of all the angels and saints, especially those saints who were parents themselves, to pour out your blessings on our children. Give them the Wisdom to know the Truth and the Fortitude to live by it. We ask you through your Beloved Son who died for their Salvation, to pour out your Holy Spirit on them.

Amen.

