8 Symbols of the Holy Spirit used in the Bible and art

There are many different ways to represent the action of the Holy Spirit, who is one of the more mysterious persons of the Trinity.
Click here to launch the slideshow
By talking about the “Spirit of God,” we are referring to something intangible, without physical form. Jesus possessed a body, but the Spirit was never bound to any created material. However, that is difficult to comprehend as humans and so God, in his wisdom, revealed his Spirit through various symbols found in the Bible.
Here is a slideshow that highlights 8 symbols of the Holy Spirit, as described by the Catechism of the Catholic Church.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?