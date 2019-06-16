More from Aleteia

Spirituality

8 Symbols of the Holy Spirit used in the Bible and art

Philip Kosloski | Jun 16, 2019

There are many different ways to represent the action of the Holy Spirit, who is one of the more mysterious persons of the Trinity.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Out of the three persons of the Blessed Trinity, the Holy Spirit is often the most difficult to depict in art. Jesus Christ and God the Father both have very natural means of depicting them, but the Holy Spirit can be a tricky one.

By talking about the “Spirit of God,” we are referring to something intangible, without physical form. Jesus possessed a body, but the Spirit was never bound to any created material. However, that is difficult to comprehend as humans and so God, in his wisdom, revealed his Spirit through various symbols found in the Bible.

Here is a slideshow that highlights 8 symbols of the Holy Spirit, as described by the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
In images: Picturing the Blessed Trinity
Read more:
The Russian Icon that Reveals the Mystery of the Trinity

 

