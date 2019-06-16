More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Burger
“Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
News

Venezuelan priest uses Instagram fame to engage his people

FATHER LUIS ANTONIO SALAZAR
Flas7.0 | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 16, 2019

Father Luis Antonio Salazar stands with his congregation in the streets during times of political uncertainty.

Over the course of the last two years Father Luis Antonio Salazar, a Venezuelan native who once competed as a male beauty pageant contestant, has turned his Instagram channel into an active ministry with over 30,000 followers. His posts, mostly short videos, are miniature sermons or reflections on a given Sunday’s Gospel, but he puts them into the common pop-culture vernacular, comparing them in terms of popular movies like Kung Fu Panda or Miss Congeniality.

In his parish, Father Luis celebrates his Masses with the same enthusiasm he has on his Instagram channel, while combining his youthful exuberance with the ancient and holy Rites of the Catholic faith. His Masses have become vastly popular, with packed houses and lines of faithful forming to take selfies with the man who has been dubbed the “rock-star priest.”

His homilies usually elaborate on his short Instagram posts. This splendid idea gives his congregants a preview of the Mass, so that the faithful are already in a reflective mindset as they enter the pews. Of his homilies, Father Salazar told Reuters:

“I explain quickly and (explain) how people can use it in their lives,” he said. “People tell me ‘if someone can explain it to me, I’ll understand it and use it in my life.'”

Now, Father Salazar is taking his ministry beyond the social media platform, as he ventures to the streets to stand with his congregation in favor of opposition leader Juan Guaido. There in his cassock, he has joined the massive anti-government protests, as Reuters describes, offering blessings one moment and running from tear gas the next.

“If the people are on the street, you have to be with the people,” he told Reuters.

He went on to explain that he felt called to take part in the protests because it is in the nature of the Venezuelan people to stand up for their political beliefs. He said:

“From the peasant who harvests potatoes to Juan Guaido, the president in charge … we all talk about politics. I cannot exempt myself.”

Venezuela’s Episcopal Conference and the Archdiocese of Caracas has not commented on Father Salazar’s activism, nor have they ordered him to stop his efforts. To see Father Salazar’s Instagram channel, click here.

Tags:
PriestSocial MediaSocietyVenezuela
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  6. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  8. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  9. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  10. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  11. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW