Church

Newly beatified Italian laywoman embodies beautiful virtue

Edvige Carboni
Beata Edvige Carboni | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia | Jun 17, 2019

Edvige Carboni is said to have always had a word of comfort for everyone

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, celebrated the Beatification of Edvige Carboni in Pozzomaggiore, Sardinia (Italy) on June 15, 2019.

Although she particularly embodies the virtues of Sardinian women, this Italian woman is also a model for all women, he said.

A mystic who had the stigmata (1880-1952), she is known in particular for having devoted herself to charitable works. As well, she is said to have received visions from a number of saints.

Pope Francis spoke of her beatification after praying the midday Angelus on Sunday.

He described her as “a simple woman of the people who in her humble daily life embraced the Cross, giving witness of faith and charity.”

Carboni was an example of humble and joyful self-denial, Cardinal Becciu said. Her life was marked by two distinguishing characteristics: constant contemplation of the Lord and adoration of the Eucharist. For her, “contemplation of crucified Love” was in fact the true source of life and this “spirituality focused on the Passion“ carried her through difficult times.

Humble, strong, generous, hardworking, and proud, Edvige Carboni embodies the “most beautiful virtues of the Sardinian woman of the time.”

Beyond that, she is a reference for “women of today, of all ages and social backgrounds,” he said. Characterized by great charity, immeasurable humility, and unceasing prayer, she led a life” in “firm communion” with God.

Blessed Edvige Carboni was characterized by an unceasing charity, especially toward the weakest, Cardinal Becciu pointed out. A friend of the poor, she had words of comfort for all.

In her image, the Church in Sardinia is called to “put its energy into action” in the service of the common good and of the most marginalized. 

Tags:
Saints
