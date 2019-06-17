More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Burger
“Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
Church

Polish priest ordained in cancer ward has gone Home

Orioniści - Prowincja Polska/Facebook
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jun 17, 2019

"We thank the Lord for having given him to us as a witness of great faith and of love"

”We knew the news would arrive,” said Fr. Tarcisio Vieira, director general of the Sons of Divine Providence, “but just the same, it makes us deeply sad. We know, though, that death didn’t take his life from him; he himself wanted to give his life for love of Christ and of the poor. This message of his, and his testimony, have taught something to all of us, and we’ll be sure these lessons won’t be lost. We thank the Lord for having given him to us as a witness of great faith and of love.”

Thus Fr. Vieira remembers Fr. Michał Łos, who was ordained on May 24, by special dispensation, given his failing health. Fr. Łos passed away June 17.

The day before his ordination, he took his vows of poverty, chastity, obedience, and special closeness to the pope.

Fr. Łos’ testimony has moved all of Poland and the world.

In fact, on June 7, Fr. Michal’s birthday, he was visited by the president of Poland, who knelt before him and asked for his blessing.

Pe Michal Los e presidente Andrej Duda
Padres Orionitas da Polônia / Facebook

See more of his story here:

Read more:
Perpetual vows and ordination in the oncology ward
Read more:
Blessing from the oncology ward: New priest celebrates his first Holy Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Matthew Green and Dolors Massot
    Successful executive leaves everything behind to enter ancient …
  8. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  9. J-P Mauro
    These Catholic churches offer the homeless a place to sleep
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is said to have “never been …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW