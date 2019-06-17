Polish priest ordained in cancer ward has gone Home

"We thank the Lord for having given him to us as a witness of great faith and of love"
Thus Fr. Vieira remembers Fr. Michał Łos, who was ordained on May 24, by special dispensation, given his failing health. Fr. Łos passed away June 17.
The day before his ordination, he took his vows of poverty, chastity, obedience, and special closeness to the pope.
Fr. Łos’ testimony has moved all of Poland and the world.
In fact, on June 7, Fr. Michal’s birthday, he was visited by the president of Poland, who knelt before him and asked for his blessing.
