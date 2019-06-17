More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Burger
“Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
Culture

Rent-a-family: A sad solution to Japanese loneliness

BBC World Service
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 17, 2019

Family Romance is a company that employs actors to fill in for the vacant spots in the social and familial lives of lonely people.

In Japan, the term hikikomori refers to people with a reclusive mindset who withdraw from society in favor of extreme degrees of isolation. Described as everything from loners to modern-day hermits, it is estimated that there are over one million hikikomori living in such confined and often self-imposed circumstances.

Lack of human contact can be like a prison all on its own. Those who suffer in such conditions often feel hopeless and fall into a depression, which in turn can cause illness and shorten one’s lifespan. The trend has only grown in recent years, which has given rise to a new industry: the rental family.

Rental family services provide clients with actors to portray friends, family members, or coworkers. They are most commonly hired for social events such as weddings, but they can also be requested to provide a variety of familial and platonic roles to offer companionship.

These rental families are only becoming more popular. A 2017 Business Insider report cited one company, Family Romance, as employing 800 actors, but in the video below, less than two years later, Ishii Yuichi, founder and head of Family Romance, says he has 2,000 actors across the island nation.

CEO Yuichi, who also works as an actor, explains that the actors are selected by the clients and are trained to be able to improvise with the desired mentality of their character. Some of their jobs are simple, one-time occurrences where they stand in as a date to a wedding or a social function, but other cases are more extreme.

In the video they show a man who has repeatedly hired the same two actresses to play his wife and daughter, they didn’t specify how often they visit him, but he said they’d shared five or six meals together. Yuichi says some roles are never supposed to end; for example he has played the roll of the father of a 12-year-old girl for several years.

The girl’s father died before she was old enough to remember him, so her mother hired Yuichi to play the part, never telling her daughter the truth. Yuichi said in a 2017 interview:

If the client never reveals the truth, I must continue the role indefinitely. If the daughter gets married, I have to act as a father in that wedding, and then I have to be the grandfather. So, I always ask every client, “Are you prepared to sustain this lie?” It’s the most significant problem our company has.

In the video, the client who hired a wife and daughter seems happy for the company. From afar, the whole affair seems like it could only heighten a sense of isolated despair, until the client talks a bit about his real family situation. He explains that his wife died several years ago, after a prolonged illness that wore on the pair and eventually led to the estrangement of his children.

There in his house, he sits alone day after day. He describes his lonely routine of going to work and coming back home with little to no social interaction, and his home has effectively become a prison cell in the solitary confinement block.

Everything we understand about human need of companionship tells us that this is a sad development in Japanese culture. However, it could perhaps be viewed as a creative way to sustain the human spirit in unprecedented circumstances.

There have been no studies into the effect of elongated time with what are essentially simulated relationships, but if it can bring a few moments of happiness to people who have been crippled by loneliness, then perhaps it is a work of mercy in its own right.

Tags:
FamilyJapanSociety
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Matthew Green and Dolors Massot
    Successful executive leaves everything behind to enter ancient …
  8. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is said to have “never been …
  10. J-P Mauro
    These Catholic churches offer the homeless a place to sleep
  11. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW