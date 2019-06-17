More from Aleteia

Spirituality

This Psalm can help you maintain purity of heart

Philip Kosloski | Jun 17, 2019

When drawn to a temptation, pray this Psalm.

Living in the world today, it is not easy to keep your heart pure. Temptations are constantly around us and all we have to do is access the internet on our phone to have our purity tested.

It is a simple fact that it’s nearly impossible to keep a pure heart without the grace of God. Left to ourselves, we have little natural strength to resist temptation.

This is why it’s important to cry out to God when the temptations are especially fierce. He can save us from our sins and lead us on the path to purity.

Here is a particular Psalm that is helpful to pray during such times and can be repeated over and over gain until a temptation passes.

Have mercy on me, God, in accord with your merciful love;
in your abundant compassion blot out my transgressions.
Thoroughly wash away my guilt;
and from my sin cleanse me.

Cleanse me with hyssop, that I may be pure;
wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.
You will let me hear gladness and joy;
the bones you have crushed will rejoice.

Turn away your face from my sins;
blot out all my iniquities.
A clean heart create for me, God;
renew within me a steadfast spirit.
Do not drive me from before your face,
nor take from me your holy spirit.
Restore to me the gladness of your salvation;
uphold me with a willing spirit. (Psalm 51:1-5, 9-14)

Read more:
7 Brief remedies against common sins to be used at the moment of temptation
Read more:
5 Reasons Satan loves pornography
Tags:
PornographyPrayers for a Particular Need
