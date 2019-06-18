More from Aleteia

10 Summertime manners to teach your kids so everyone can relax

SUMMER
ESB Professional | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 18, 2019

Remind your children of these gestures of consideration and care for their neighbors.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Now that most kids are out of school for summer, it’s time for them to get outside and enjoy relaxing days with friends and family. While it’s wonderful to see our little (and not so little) angels running around without a care in the world, it’s important for them to still bear in mind a few summertime manners so that everybody gets to enjoy themselves, including the neighbors.

Click on launch slideshow below to discover a few basic manners to remind your kids of as they make the most of their break. A few will apply to mom and dad too!

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
5 Ways to lower stress when traveling with kids this summer
Read more:
Why your kids need a boring summer
Read more:
Why it’s important to teach modern kids to “mind their manners”

 

Tags:
Parenting
