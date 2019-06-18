More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Burger
“Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
Church

5 Reasons we needed the heart of St. John Vianney relic tour

St. John Vianney
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Fr. Edward Looney | Jun 18, 2019

Surely tremendous graces have been obtained for the world. 

Every few years a particularly notable relic travels throughout the United States, inviting the Catholic faithful to venerate and seek the saint’s intercession.

Relics of St. Therese of Lisieux, St. John Paul II, and St. Maria Goretti are some of the most recent of these “high profile” tours.

Over the last several months, the incorrupt heart of St. John Vianney toured the US, and in the upcoming months, relics of St. (Padre) Pio of Pietrelcina will be available for veneration.

Read more:
How to venerate a saint’s relic

The visit of St. John Vianney’s heart to the US was much needed and couldn’t have happened at a better time. Here are five reasons why.

1
The heart becomes accessible

Not every Catholic has the means to jump on an airplane and visit all the wonderful “Catholic places” around the world. They might never go to Italy or France, but a relic tour allows devotees of saints to pay homage to someone they admire and love. Imagine all the people who spent time in silent prayer seeking the intercession of the saintly priest of Ars. Surely tremendous graces have been obtained for the world.

2
To inspire and intercede

The Church in the United States is reeling from the sins of the hierarchy and the clergy. That is why the visit of St. John Vianney’s heart was needed more than ever. In this patron of priests, the lay faithful could be inspired by a priest who was selfless and heroic in his care for souls. As I witnessed the line of people waiting to venerate the heart, and as they approached, kneeling in prayer, I wondered, for who or what are they praying? I hoped many entrusted their parish priest to the intercession of the Cure of Ars, that he might have a heart like his.

Read more:
4 Quick facts about the veneration of relics

3
For priestly renewal

Not only did the lay faithful pray before the heart of St. John Vianney, but it was most appropriate that priests did as well. For the priest who is tempted, doubting, or struggling, praying before the heart of St. John Vianney is a source of renewal for his priesthood. For a priest who is steadfast and strong in his vocation, such an experience could only intensify the love for Christ, the Church, and the people of God.

4
Renewal of the Church

The Catholic faithful flocked to the heart of St. John Vianney. This was a source of hope for the Church and society. People still care. They pray. They want holy priests. They love the Church.

Through their lives, writings, preaching, and witness, saints have the capability of sparking renewal within the Church as people discover or rediscover these holy forerunners as friends and intercessors.

5
To raise up saintly priests

People of all ages prayed before the heart of St. John Vianney. The Church needs priests who want to be saints and form saints. In imitation of St. John Vianney, we need priests who will show the Faithful the way to Heaven.

Many seminarians prayed before his heart. And certainly many young men also prayed, asking for guidance and direction in their vocational discernment. Parents and grandparents prayed for priestly vocations to come from their families.

The visit of St. John Vianney’s heart gives hope for the Church, because through the heart of a saint, we know God will raise up more John Vianneys in the 21st century.

Read more:
Dorothy Day, Bishops, and the Church
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Matthew Green and Dolors Massot
    Successful executive leaves everything behind to enter ancient …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. J-P Mauro
    These Catholic churches offer the homeless a place to sleep
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW