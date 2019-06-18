More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God's protection with this prayer from the Bible
Lifestyle

How to keep up your prayer life on summer vacation

Carissa Pluta | Jun 18, 2019

Here are 5 ways to stay connected with God when you're taking a break from everything else!

Life tends to slow down in the summer, and the temptation toward laziness (especially in prayer) reaches an all-time high. While vacation presents us with a wonderful and much-needed time to refresh, we shouldn’t let our relationship with God fall to the wayside. So, whether you find yourself at the beach or just hanging out poolside this summer, follow these tips to keep your spiritual life from taking a vacation.

1
Keep it consistent

Pick a time each day you like to pray and stick to it, even if you’re traveling. Maybe you like to pray while you brew your morning coffee, or while the kids nap. Praying at the same time each day helps cement the habit of prayer in your life, and that habit will carry you throughout the whole year.

I’ve personally found that the best time for prayer while traveling is in the morning. Sacrificing a little time in your morning ensures that you get the time you need with Jesus before the excitement of the day distracts you.

2
Prioritize Mass

Getting to Mass while on vacation isn’t always easy, but you should at least prioritize Mass on Sundays. When planning your trip, research nearby Catholic churches where you can fulfill your Sunday commitment.

Many parishes also offer weekday masses that can fit easily into your summer schedule, while still leaving time to enjoy time in the hammock or at a cookout with friends and family. You can find local churches and Mass times at masstimes.org.

3
Add a spiritual read to your list

If reading at the beach is your jam, why not pick up a book that will help your spiritual life flourish? We can learn so much about the faith through writings from saints, theologians, and other holy men and women. Adding a spiritual book to your summer reading list edifies both your mind and your soul. It can foster a greater knowledge of God and can help deepen your relationship with Him.

4
Use your travel time wisely

Everyone knows that getting there is half the fun! Whether you’re flying or taking a good ol’ fashioned road trip, you can use that travel time to deepen your relationship with God. You can pray a family Rosary or nourish your soul with a Catholic podcast.

5
Have an accountability partner

Every Catholic can benefit from having someone else keep them accountable to their prayer commitments, especially in those summer months. Ask your spouse or a trusted friend to check in with you once a week to see how your life prayer life is, and be honest. Whether you are succeeding or struggling, you can find encouragement in your journey toward holiness through your accountability partner.

8 Scripture quotes to take with you on vacation
How to plan a vacation that's truly restorative
