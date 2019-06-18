More from Aleteia

Survey results: Are Catholics dog or cat people?

Holy Mass Sant'Eusebio
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.MEDIA
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jun 18, 2019

A recent poll found that U.S. Catholics have different tastes in pets compared to the general population.

Does being a dog or a cat person have anything to do with your religion? A recent survey by researchers at the University of Chicago indicates that it just might.

The 2018 General Social Survey, which charts trends in American culture and politics, has found that U.S. Catholics are decidedly dog people. 

While dogs are more popular than cats among all Americans — 33% own a dog as their only pet, compared to 11% who only have a cat — Catholics are more likely to own a dog (36%) and far less likely to own a cat than Americans in general.

According to the survey of self-identified Catholics, only 8% of Catholics have just a cat as their only pet — less than the national percentage of households where cats rule the roost.

Here’s how pet ownership breaks down among US. Catholics.

  • Has no pets 39%
  • Has dog(s) 36%
  • Has cat(s) and dog(s) 13%
  • Has cat(s) 8%
  • Has pet(s), no dog or cat 4%

Here’s how pet ownership breaks down among all Americans:

  • Has no pets 39%
  • Has dog(s) 33%
  • Has cat(s) and dog(s) 14%
  • Has cat(s) 11%
  • Has pet(s), no dog or cat 4%

Aleteia readers, where do you stand on the dog/cat issue?

Thanks to the Georgetown University-affiliated CARA research center for alerting us to this important trend!

https://twitter.com/caracatholic/status/1118578621281722368

Tags:
Catholicism
