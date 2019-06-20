More from Aleteia

Heading to IKEA? Take these 7 saints with you for better results!

IKEA SHOPPING
Tooykrub | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 20, 2019

When the shopping gets tough, ask for some heavenly help.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Home is where the heart is, as the saying goes. It’s important that our homes not only reflect who we are, but function well and offer us a sanctuary from the outside world. To make our houses feel more like homes, many of us head to IKEA, which according to an article in The Atlantic is an experience that can cause a lot of tension for couples.

But it doesn’t need to be that way. As we go in search of the perfect storage solutions, stock up on colorful napkins, snack on the famous meatballs, and worry about going way over budget, we can take heart: There are many saints we can call on for assistance as we shop and set up our homes. While they may not have personally experienced the wonders of places like IKEA, these men and women can act as helpful guides when stress rears its ugly head before, during or after these shopping trips.

Just click on the launch slideshow below to see some of the powerful saints to take along the next time you’re off to shop for your home!

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
How to solve shopping guilt
Read more:
The dishes CAN’T wait: Why chores are important for everyone in the family

 

