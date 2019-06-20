Heading to IKEA? Take these 7 saints with you for better results!

Home is where the heart is, as the saying goes. It’s important that our homes not only reflect who we are, but function well and offer us a sanctuary from the outside world. To make our houses feel more like homes, many of us head to IKEA, which according to an article in The Atlantic is an experience that can cause a lot of tension for couples.

But it doesn’t need to be that way. As we go in search of the perfect storage solutions, stock up on colorful napkins, snack on the famous meatballs, and worry about going way over budget, we can take heart: There are many saints we can call on for assistance as we shop and set up our homes. While they may not have personally experienced the wonders of places like IKEA, these men and women can act as helpful guides when stress rears its ugly head before, during or after these shopping trips.

