More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Spirituality

How the octave of Corpus Christi led to the feast of the Sacred Heart

CORPUS CHRISTI
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 20, 2019

The feast of Corpus Christi historically had a much longer celebration that naturally led to the feast of the Sacred Heart.

In the 13th century, a Belgian nun named Juliana of Liege urged the Church leadership to institute a feast in honor of the Most Blessed Sacrament on the Thursday following Trinity Sunday. The feast of Corpus Christi was eventually established as a universal feast by 1264, and soon after the feast was given an “octave,” meaning that the spiritual themes celebrated on Corpus Christi would remain the primary focus of the Church’s liturgy for a total of eight days.

Read more:
Juliana of Liege, the 13th-century religious woman who brought us Corpus Christi

This was the case for many centuries, and during the 17th century, St. Margaret Mary Alocque had a private vision in which Jesus revealed his heart to her and said, “I ask thee that the first Friday after the octave of Corpus Christi be set apart as a special feast to honor My Heart.” It is recorded that she had this vision during Eucharistic adoration, with the Blessed Sacrament exposed on the altar.

This wasn’t completely fulfilled until 1856 when Pope Pius IX established the feast of the Sacred Heart on the universal Roman calendar, fixing it on the day following the octave of Corpus Christi. The feast of the Sacred Heart remains on this day, even though the octave of Corpus Christi is no longer celebrated, and the Solemnity of Corpus Christi is transferred to the Sunday after Trinity Sunday in the United States.

It is fitting that the Church would have meditated on the gift of the Blessed Sacrament for eight days, spiritually preparing oneself to honor the Heart of Jesus. The two are intimately linked, as an article on Catholic Exchange points out.

The two devotions—to the Sacred Heart and to the Eucharist—are closely connected. They call upon one another and, we may even say, they require each other. The Sacred Heart explains the mystery of the love of Jesus by which He becomes bread in order to nourish us with His substance, while in the Eucharist we have the real presence of this same Heart, living in our midst. It is wonderful to contemplate the Heart of Jesus as the symbol of His infinite love, but it is even more wonderful to find Him always near us in the Sacrament of the altar.

Jesus himself asked St. Margaret Mary to promote both the feast of the Sacred Heart and Eucharistic adoration, making the connection very clear. It is in the Eucharistic host that we can find the Heart of Jesus, beating and pouring itself out upon us.

It is not a coincidence that the feast of the Sacred Heart falls so near to the feast of Corpus Christi, as the celebration of one naturally leads to the other.

Read more:
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Read more:
4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific explanation
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    New York Times columnist wants to convert. Are we stopping him?
  9. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  10. Diane Montagna
    Pope Francis: World is tired of “charming liars” and …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW