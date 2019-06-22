More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Lifestyle

Over 600 divers clean up the ocean and set a world record

DIXIE DIVERS
Dixie Divers | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 22, 2019

One Florida beach was awash with scuba divers doing their best to clear up decades of debris.

If you were in Florida last week you might have been surprised by the sight of 633 divers emerging from the ocean. In a bid to help the environment, while setting an impressive record, Dixie Divers hosted the two-hour clean-up by both adults and children.

Next to Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records, Michael Empric, took 15 whole minutes to count every participant as they took to the waters to simultaneously clean up garbage in that section of the ocean. Each scuba diver had to stay for at least 15 minutes to be included in the record.

The previous record holders were 614 divers who helped rid the Red Sea of debris in 2015. While these initiatives are exciting for their record breaking efforts, the result of the clean-up is even more impressive. Although the amount of garbage hasn’t all been weighed yet, there are 1,600 pounds of lead fishing weights already counted — left behind by anglers cutting the weights off to free their lines, according to the Independent.

It’s also a great lesson for the younger generations to see the effects of years of dumping rubbish into the sea. One such participant, 13-year-old Dahlia Bolin, made her way all the way down from Illinois to take part in the dive, retrieving a warning sign saying: “Boats Must Not Come Within 100 Yards of Pier” to add to the litter pick-up. Hopefully she can help spread the message so that future generations are more aware of caring for God’s creation.

Read more:
9 Thought-provoking quotes from popes on caring for God’s creation
Read more:
A powerful prayer written by St. Francis, praising God for creation
Tags:
Environment
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Stephen Beale
    Explaining the strange symbolism of the Sacred Heart
  9. Aleteia
    Polish priest ordained in cancer ward has gone Home
  10. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  11. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW