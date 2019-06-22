Rest in the Heart of Jesus with this litany

One of the most enduring devotions that has lasted over the centuries is the devotion to the Heart of Jesus. It is a comforting image, one that reveals the beauty of God’s love for each one of us.

Starting in the 16th century there have been various litanies to the Sacred Heart, meditating on the depths of his love. By 1899 a final version was approved and included 33 invocations, one for each year of Jesus’ earthly life.

Here is this Litany of the Sacred Heart, which can be used both as a prayer and as a meditation.