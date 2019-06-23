12 Daring medieval names to give your baby

One of the basic principles of choosing a name for your new baby is to not choose a name so outlandish, so strange, that your child is stuck with a lifetime of teaching strangers how to pronounce it. Everyone wants a beautiful, unique but still recognizable name. The most popular baby name list of 2018 reflects that – Liam, Emma, Noah, and Olivia lead the way. These are the types of names that responsible, loving parents give their children.

But what’s normal today isn’t what was normal centuries ago, and there’s something to be said for a name that’s been around a long time. Here are some popular baby names from the medieval era. Are you brave enough to give your child one of these?