More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

The spiritual symbolism of St. John’s wort and how it was used by the saints

St. John's wort
Colin | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 23, 2019

The "miracle herb" has been used by Christians for many centuries, who found in it much symbolism.

Christians throughout history have seen in creation God’s masterful design and very often named plants after saints or other spiritual themes. They believed nature spoke of the grandeur of God and contains everything we need to maintain our bodies in good health.

In particular, when the early Christians observed a plant with yellow flowers that bloomed around the feast of St. John the Baptist on June 24, they immediately put the two together.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “Early Christians also believed the plant had mystical properties. According to one legend, the greatest effect was obtained when the plant was harvested on Saint John’s Day (June 24), which is often the time of peak blooming. Another legend holds that the plant released its blood-red oil on August 29, the day of St. John’s beheading.”

Writer Ronda Nelson adds to the spiritual symbolism of this herb, explaining how “The striking arrangement of its five yellow petals resembles a halo, and when picked exudes a crimson red liquid which was believed by some to symbolize the spilled blood of their beloved John.  Many historical authorities have questioned whether the infamous Rose of Sharon as mentioned in the Bible is really St. John’s Wort although botanists have confirmed they are two distinct plants but abide in the same family.”

The herb, while normally used for medicinal qualities, was also thought to have the power to drive away demons and evil spirits. This was due in part to the association with St. John the Baptist and his feast on the longest day of the year, the day when light is stronger than the darkness.

Interestingly enough, St. Columba was the most well-known saint who regularly used the herb and in certain areas is named after him. According to Dr. Christopher Hobbs, “Its earliest use may date back to the 6th century AD when, according to Gaelic tradition, the missionary St. Columba always carried a piece of St. John’s wort because of his great regard for St. John.”

For many centuries the herb has been used as a remedy against depression or anxiety, primarily because medieval Christians believed demonic spirits were the source of a person’s melancholy.

Whatever the medicinal benefits of the herb, it has a long spiritual history and contains much symbolism that reminds Christians of their creator. They see in it God’s harmonious design and is a reflection of his love for humanity.

Read more:
In pictures: The lovely spiritual symbolism of flowers
Read more:
Poinsettias and their surprising spiritual symbolism
Tags:
MedicineSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years …
  11. Cecilia Zinicola and Matthew Green
    5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW